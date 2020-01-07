TORONTO - City workers and police removed more than a dozen encampments Tuesday from a Toronto ravine where people had been living, infuriating homeless advocates who called it "cruel."
Greg Cook, an outreach worker with Sanctuary Ministries Toronto, spent much of the day helping those who lost belongings from their temporary homes in Rosedale Valley.
"There were lots of tears," Cook said. "Many said they had nowhere to go. It's sad and it's cruel."
Cook said he handed out socks, gloves and Tim Hortons gift cards to the roughly 15 people affected, most of them men. Some packed as much as they could carry into suitcases and bags before setting off, their homes for the night unclear, he said.
The city gave notice last month it would dismantle the camps, which are not allowed in Toronto's parks or ravines.
A spokesman said the city offered spots in the shelter system, which is near or at capacity every night, to everyone affected by the dismantling.
Several people took the city's offer, but one declined, Brad Ross said.
The city is taking down the camps for the safety of both those living in the ravine and those in the surrounding community, Ross said.
"We want to make sure people are healthy and safe," he said. "We had a couple of fire calls in the last few days in that area. The risk of fire is real."
Ross said city workers wanted the people living in the camps to take their personal belongings, but said much of what's in the encampments is garbage and anything not taken would be tossed.
Mayor John Tory has said repeatedly, and again on Monday, that the solution to the issue is affordable housing. City council recently committed to a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to increase affordable housing by 40,000 units, but that requires buy-in from the federal and provincial governments.
"In the end what you really want to strive for is to have no need for an encampment — or shelters for that matter," Tory said. "And that's something we're working hard on, but we need the partnership of the other governments to make sure we can make adequate progress."
Shane Gerard, another city spokesman, said parks workers take note of encampments each year. There were 413 of them in parks and ravines in 2018, the latest year data is available, he said. There were 313 in 2017, 204 in 2016, 142 in 2015 and 110 in 2014.
He said the growth in numbers could be attributed to additional seasonal staff being available to keep count.
Housing advocates called on the mayor to end the sweeps.
"Despite having seen this time and again, the administration continues to subject homeless people to the ritualized humiliation and hardship of being displaced and having their belongings confiscated, only to then be informed that the emergency system is full," the Shelter and Housing Justice Network said in an open letter to Tory.
The homeless advocacy group has called on the city to add shelter beds and build housing where the cost of rent is tied to income.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.
