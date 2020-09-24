Ontario county opens student-only COVID-19 test sites

Paramedic Jessica Aiken administers a nasal swab at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. An Ontario county is aiming to reduce the amount of time kids with mild COVID-19 symptoms are out of school by establishing testing sites exclusively for schoolchildren. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang