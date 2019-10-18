Hamilton police say they're searching for a man from Brantford, Ont., suspected of stealing a number of guns.
Police say the alleged theft took place on Tuesday, when someone broke into a Hamilton home at around 8:30 a.m.
They say the suspect made off with four handguns and one shotgun.
They say they've identified the suspect as a 41-year-old man.
He's wanted on one count each of break and enter and theft over $5,000.
Police say he may have a red 2005 Toyota Carolla and is considered armed and dangerous.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 18, 2019.
