'Divine event:' Surgeon who helped man after hike operates on him days later

Dr. Corey Adams speaks with Shirley and Darrell Parker in this July 3, 2020 handout photo. A Saskatchewan man who suffered a heart attack after a hike in the Rocky Moutains last month says it was divine intervention that a cardiac surgeon happened to be on the same trail that day. Dr. Corey Adams helped resuscitate Darrell Parker, who was lying unconscious and blue at the side of a road near Canmore, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*