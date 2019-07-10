OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police say a grandmother has died and her four-year-old granddaughter is in hospital after they were found face down in a backyard pool in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say someone called to report that the woman and girl were found unresponsive in the in-ground pool at about noon on Wednesday.
They say the girl's mother pulled her out of the pool and a neighbour pulled the grandmother out.
Police say that when officers arrived, they performed CPR on the 79-year-old woman but she could not be revived.
They say the girl regained consciousness before police arrived and she was airlifted to a children's hospital in Hamilton, where she was in critical condition early Wednesday evening.
Police say they do not believe the incident was suspicious.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.