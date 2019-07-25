BRANTFORD, Ont. - Police in Brantford, southwestern Ont., have issued an Amber Albert for a two-year-old girl.
Brantford Police Service describe the girl as having blond hair, blue eyes, wearing a white shirt and a diaper.
They say Heather McManus is believed to be with her father, Shawn McManus.
Police describe the 37-year-old man as five foot six inches and having red and brown hair, hazel eyes and weighing about 130 pounds.
They say the father was last seen Thursday at 12:18 a.m. leaving Brantford in a vehicle with two adult females.
Police say the vehicle was found in Hamilton, Ont., but the father and daughter are missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.