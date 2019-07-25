Alberta RCMP apologize for poor investigation into Indigenous woman's death

Paul Tuccaro gives testimony during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Edmonton Alta, on November 7, 2017. Tuccaro's sister Amber Tuccaro went missing in 2010. Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP, to issue public apology to the family of Amber Tuccaro for how the investigation into the Indigenous woman's homicide was handled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson