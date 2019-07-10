ZORRA TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Provincial police say they are investigating a fatal crash east of London, Ont.
OPP say they were called to the two-vehicle collision in Zorra Township just before 11 p.m. on Monday.
They say a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified him as 52-year-old Kishen Bissessar of Kitchener, Ont.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.
The cause of the collision was not immediately known.
