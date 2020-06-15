Senator calls for RCMP boss to resign, saying she doesn't understand racism

Brenda Lucki speaks during a press event at RCMP "Depot" Division in Regina on March 9, 2018. A Saskatchewan senator says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki should resign or be removed to ensure the national police force can properly serve Indigenous communities. Sen. Lillian Dyck says Lucki has shown recently she does not fully understand systemic racism or have the knowledge and skills be the country's top policewoman. Dyck, a member of the Progressive Senate Group, says the commissioner's departure would benefit all Canadians, including RCMP members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell