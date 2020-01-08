TORONTO - Canada's largest school board says a number of its students and their relatives are among the 176 people killed in a plane crash in Iran.
The Toronto District School Board says at least one of its employees has also lost a family member in the crash that took place Wednesday local time near Tehran.
In a statement released this afternoon, the board says it is "heartbroken" and will lower flags to half-mast at its offices as well as the schools attended by the victims.
It says social workers have been brought in to help those affected.
One of the students who died was identified as Maya Zibaie, a Grade 10 student at Northern Secondary School in Toronto.
In a letter to parents, the school's principal says Zibaie was new to Canada and excited about her future.
"Maya was kind, happy and well-liked by her peers," Adam Marshall wrote. "Maya will be sorely missed. Our entire school community is in shock and some of our students are understandably upset."
Meanwhile, the York Region District School Board north of Toronto said it's aware of several students killed in the crash, but did not provide further details.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, which represents public high school teachers, also said one of its employees died in the crash.
Sixty-three Canadians are reported killed in the incident, but Global Affairs Canada says that number could change.
This report by The Canadian Press was first reported Jan. 8, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.