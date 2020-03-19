Cruise ship with COVID-19 cases and Canadians on board docks in France

The trans-Atlantic cruise ship Costa Luminosa, which has recorded several cases of COVID-19 among its passengers, docks in the port of Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 19, 2020. More than 1,400 people, including around 200 Americans, are on the cruise. French authorities have allowed the ship entry and to stay for up to four days under strict conditions. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)