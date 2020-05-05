Scientists concerned focus on COVID-19 disrupting regular health research funds

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Canada's health research granting agency has postponed its usual funding competition due to COVID-19, sparking concern that the lack of funds could disrupt regular health research. THE CANADIAN PRESS/C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP