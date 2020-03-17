COVID-19 pandemic brings out the best in many Canadian communities

Jordan Banman, left to right, Jennifer Teufel-Shatilla, Mason Shatilla, Dave Shatilla, Zack St. Pierre, Sarah Moreby and Tori Teufel pose for a photo in their Burlington, Ont. neighbourhood on Monday, March 16, 2020. Jennifer Teufel-Shatilla is volunteering herself and her family and friends to run errands for seniors, single moms, and anyone else who needs it during the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power