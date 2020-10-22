The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11 a.m.
A union is calling for a pork processing plant southeast of Quebec City to close after 40 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
One worker died Wednesday after testing positive the day before.
Plant owner Olymel says it’s unclear whether the worker’s death was caused by the novel coronavirus.
Public health officials said today they are testing the plant’s workers for COVID-19.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.