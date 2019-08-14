Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Protesters detain a man, who protesters claimed was a Chinese undercover agent during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.The federal government is warning Canadians about travelling to Hong Kong amid massive protests and the Chinese military amassing on the border.The travel advisory went up around 9:30 ET this morning telling Canadians to "exercise a high degree of caution in Hong Kong due to ongoing large-scale demonstrations." THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP, Vincent Yu