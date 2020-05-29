Ontario coroner calls inquest into death of teen at school for the blind

Mother Andrea Brown, father Gladstone Brown and lawyer Saron Gebresellasi (right) are shown with a portrait of Samuel Brown in a handout photo. The parents of a disabled teen who died in the care of an Ontario residential school for the blind say they're hopeful a newly called inquest into their son's death may protect a future generation of vulnerable students.The province's coroner's office has confirmed to The Canadian Press that it will hold an inquest in to the February 2018 death of 18-year-old Samuel Brown at the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michael YC Tseng MANDATORY CREDIT