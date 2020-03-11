The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the novel coronavirus and the illness dubbed COVID-19 (all times Eastern):
10:52 a.m.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the province will decide today whether the world figure skating championships scheduled for next week in Montreal should go ahead.
He told reporters in Quebec City there is a chance the event will be cancelled.
Skate Canada, the sport's national governing body, postponed two media conference calls scheduled for Wednesday with athletes.
Legault also called on schools to cancel trips to countries grappling with the novel coronavirus outbreak and said students returning from those countries isolate themselves for 14 days.
10:40 a.m.
A Montreal-area private school that caters to French expatriates has partly closed today while officials await test results for a student suspected to have contracted COVID-19.
College international Marie de France says students between the ages of 15 and 17 are affected. Other classes are proceeding as usual.
The decision announced to parents Tuesday was made by France's consulate general in Quebec and the French Embassy in Ottawa, along with school officials.
The school, which implements the programs of the French Ministry of National Education, says if the student tests negative, classes will resume as normal. If the case is confirmed, classes will shut for 14 days with lessons continuing online.
9:15 a.m.
The federal government is spending $1 billion to help provinces respond to the novel coronavirus.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing the aid in Ottawa this morning.
He says Canada has been fortunate so far but the country needs to be prepared for all scenarios.
The illness has sickened more than 100,000 people around the world and led to mass quarantines and restrictions on public gatherings.
9 a.m.
A spokeswoman for Doug Ford says the Ontario premier is not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms after attending a conference where an attendee tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention on March 2 — the same day as the novel coronavirus patient.
Ford's office says the premier has not been contacted by health officials who are tracking down people who came into contact with the patient.
Health officials say the patient is currently in self-isolation at his home in Sudbury, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.