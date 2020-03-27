Leaders detail concerns about COVID-19 impacts on Indigenous populations

Indigenous leaders from across Canada say they are worried supports promised by the federal government to help First Nations, Inuit and Metis deal with the fallout of COVID-19 might not do enough to prevent the most vulnerable people from falling through the cracks. Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde, second from right, is joined by First Nations leaders during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick