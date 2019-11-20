ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Provincial police say a 54-year-old man is dead after driving the wrong way down a highway and crashing into a truck in the Niagara Region.
Police reported the incident early Wednesday morning just after 1:30 a.m. in St. Catharines, Ont.
They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson said speed, alcohol and drugs were being looked at as possible contributing factors.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the highway would reopen by 8:30 a.m.
He asked witnesses to contact provincial police.
This story by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 20, 2019.
