'A miracle:' 20 years after deadly tornado Alberta family thankful for survival

Heather Thomson, right, and her granddaughter Jillisa Thomson speak about their experiences during the Pine Lake tornado as A 2018 graduation photo of "miracle baby" Ashley Thomson at their home near Pine Lake, Alta., Sunday, July 12, 2020. Twenty years after a tornado swept through a campground at a scenic tree-lined lake in central Alberta, killing a dozen people and turning trailers into kindling, Heather Thomson has a pocketful of miracles to reflect on. She's the grandmother of Ashley Thomson, who was just four months old when she was ripped from her car seat and sucked up as high as a three-storey building by the twister at Pine Lake on July 14, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh