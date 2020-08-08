COVID-19 outbreaks over in federal prisons, staff preparing for 'new normal'

COVID-19 outbreaks in Canada's federal prisons have been declared over, and staff and visitors are preparing for 'a new normal' that could be in place for years. Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck