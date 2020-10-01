Ontario reports 538 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths from the illness

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 538 new cases of COVID-19 today and three new death from the illness.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 229 cases are being reported in Toronto, 101 cases in Peel Region, 66 in Ottawa, and 43 in York Region.
She says 60 per cent of the new cases are among people under the age of 40.
In total, 162 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 36 in intensive care.
The province conducted 39,646 tests since the last daily report.
The latest figures mean Ontario has seen a total of 52,248 COVID-19 cases, with 2,851 deaths, and 44,422 cases resolved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.