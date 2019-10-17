Bail hearing in RCMP secrets case begins, expected to last two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A bail hearing is underway for Cameron Jay Ortis, a senior RCMP official accused of breaching official-secrets law. Ortis, 47, faces charges of violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck