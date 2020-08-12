Toronto police say they're investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the city's east end.
They say officers responded to a call about the sound of gunshots at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators say a man suffering from a gunshot wound was rushed to hospital where he later died.
They say the force's homicide squad is now investigating the incident.
Police did not immediately provide a suspect description.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020