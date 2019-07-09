'Back to zero': Canada's premiers gather in Saskatoon, but none are women

Canadian premiers and the Prime Minister speak to the media at the First Ministers closing news conference, Friday, December 7, 2018 in Montreal. They are from the left: Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut, Bob McLeod Northwest Territories, Rachel Notley, Alberta, Wade MacLauchlan, PEI, Stephen McNeil, Nova Scotia, Blaine Higgs, New Brunswick, Justin Trudeau, Canada, Francois Legault, Quebec, John Horgan, British Columbia, Scott Moe, Saskatchewan, Dwight Ball, Newfoundland and Sandy Silver, Yukon. Canada's 13 provincial and territorial leaders are descending on Saskatchewan this week to take part in the annual gathering of the country's premiers. Canada's 13 provincial and territorial leaders are in Saskatchewan this week, but for the first time in years, the annual gathering won't have women at the table. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz