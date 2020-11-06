The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:30 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 today and 25 additional deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.
Provincial health authorities say 539 people are currently in hospital, an increase of one from the previous day, and of those 77 are in intensive care, a decline of five from the previous day.
The Health Department says 28,807 tests were done on Nov. 4, the most recent date for which data is available, the highest number of tests done in a single day in the province in more than a week.
There have now been a total of 112,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Quebec and 6,403 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.
11 a.m.
The federal Indigenous Services Department says there were 254 new cases of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities in the last week of October.
At last count, there were 542 active cases on First Nations.
The department says the increase is mostly attributable to large gatherings in both public and private places, where participants didn't wear masks or stay a safe distance apart.
One large group event in Saskatchewan led to 11 separate outbreaks in the province.
The government says it's working particularly closely with First Nations and the provincial government in Manitoba to try to get outbreaks there under control.
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 14 new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 300 cases are in Toronto, 280 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.
The province says it has conducted 41,268 tests since the last daily report, and has a backlog of 47,074 tests.
In total, 380 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 86 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.