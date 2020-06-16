More public input needed on nuclear waste management, concerned groups say

An image of the Chalk River nuclear complex is displayed during a news conference with Gilles Provost and President of the Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility Gordon Edwards in Ottawa on August 21, 2018. Several public-interest groups are calling for suspension of federal decision-making on radioactive waste disposal until Canada has a sufficient policy in place. They say the federal nuclear regulator is poised to rubber-stamp documents that will entrench weak rules for future management of nuclear waste. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld