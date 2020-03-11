Criminal case against top military judge collapses, charges withdrawn

Colonel Mario Dutil returns to the courtroom after a break during his court martial at the Asticou Centre in Gatineau, Que., on June 10, 2019. The criminal case against Canada's top military judge has collapsed. The Canadian Armed Forces' top prosecutor, Col. Bruce MacGregor, says he is withdrawing all charges against chief military judge Col. Mario Dutil in a case that had been seen as a key test of the military justice system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang