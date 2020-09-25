WINNIPEG - Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer is making masks mandatory in indoor spaces in Winnipeg, as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the capital city.

Dr. Brent Roussin says there are 54 new cases of the virus in the province — 44 of them are in the Winnipeg health region.

In response, the city has been moved up to a code orange classification in the province's pandemic response system.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are also be restricted to 10 people.

The mask mandate comes into effect on Monday.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.