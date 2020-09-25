WINNIPEG - Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer is making masks mandatory in indoor spaces in Winnipeg, as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the capital city.
Dr. Brent Roussin says there are 54 new cases of the virus in the province — 44 of them are in the Winnipeg health region.
In response, the city has been moved up to a code orange classification in the province's pandemic response system.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings are also be restricted to 10 people.
The mask mandate comes into effect on Monday.