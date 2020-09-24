OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is very disappointed that Sikh RCMP officers have been reassigned during the pandemic because their religiously mandated facial hair makes it difficult to properly wear a face covering. The World Sikh Organization of Canada says officers have been placed on desk duty for almost six months, as the RCMP found the N100 mask does not seal with facial hair. The organization says no attempt has been made to accommodate Sikh officers with other protective coverings that would work with facial hair. Trudeau says health and safety regulations are extremely important and must be applied in workplaces across the country. But he says many other police services and organizations have managed to uphold health standards without discriminating against employees. Trudeau says the RCMP's move should not have happened and he hopes the police service will rectify things swiftly. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.
PM Trudeau 'disappointed' by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue
