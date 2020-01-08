The latest on the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people

The latest on the Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, in Iran:
8:45 a.m.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is sending his love to the friends and families of the 176 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, including 63 Canadians.
He says the victims' loved ones deserve clear answers about what caused the crash.
The plane went down just minutes after taking off from Tehran's airport on Wednesday morning.
8 a.m.
Ukrainian International Airlines has released a list of the passengers on a plane that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard.
The list includes years of birth, but not nationalities.
The youngest person listed was born in 2016, while the oldest was born in 1950.
7:40 a.m.
Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne has tweeted about the deadly plane crash in Iran, which killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians.
"Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians," he wrote.
"I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves."
7:30 a.m.
Boeing has issued a statement expressing sympathy for the casualties of a plane crash in Tehran and their families, calling it a "tragic event."
Iranian officials have said they suspect a mechanical issue brought down the 3 1/2-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
"We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time," Boeing said. "We are ready to assist in any way needed.
7:15 a.m.
Global Affairs Canada is warning against any non-essential travel to Iran "due to the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention."
The agency said Canadians, particularly those holding dual Canadian-Iranian citizenship, were at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained.
"Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens," Global Affairs said. "Canadian-Iranian dual citizens should carefully consider the risks of travelling to Iran."
4 a.m.
A Ukrainian official confirms 63 Canadians are among those killed in a plane crash near the Iranian capital of Tehran.
Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko says Iranian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were also aboard the plane.
Ukraine International Airlines officials say most of the passengers were transiting through Kyiv to other destinations.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said 66 Canadians were killed in the crash.
