'Outrageous:' Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

An Alberta petroleum company executive is seeking answers as to why he wasn't allowed to wear a pro-Canadian oil and gas shirt during a tour of the Senate of Canada. William Lacey is pictured wearing a black shirt with white text that included a heart and Maple Leaf that reads "I love Canadian oil and gas" in a recent handout photo taken inside the House of Commons gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-William Lacey, *MANDATORY CREDIT*