COVID-19 outbreak at Markham, Ont., group home for the disabled turns deadly

Martin Frogley, 58, is seen in this undated family handout photo. A massive COVID-19 outbreak that's sickened all but five residents of an Ontario group home for the disabled has now turned deadly. The family of resident Martin Frogley, 58, says he died of COVID-19 in a Markham, Ont., hospital early Wednesday. A family statement says he “passed peacefully” listening to music he loved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO