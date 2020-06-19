N.L. liquor corp. reviewing Old Sam Rum in light of racist branding concerns

A bottle of Old Sam Demerara rum is seen in Halifax on Friday, June 19, 2020. The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp. is reviewing the logo for its Old Sam Rum brand. The rum is a product of Guyana and is blended and bottled in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Crown corporation is concerned that the label is a stereotype and potentially racially insensitive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan