Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity's volunteering contract

Liberal Bardish Chagger responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Ottawa. The first of multiple parliamentary investigations of the federal government's aborted deal with WE Charity to run a volunteering program begins this afternoon. The House of Commons finance committee is set to hear from Youth Minister Chagger and some senior public servants as it probes how WE got a sole-sourced contract to administer the $900-million program.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld