MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say a 52-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 88-year-old mother.
Peel Regional Police say they received a call from a home on Shelby Crescent on Tuesday evening.
They say the victim had been attacked with a weapon and was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.
She later died from blunt-force injuries, and the suspect surrendered to police at a local precinct.
Police say the accused is due in court today to face the murder charge.
They're asking anyone with information to contact them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.