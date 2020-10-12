"More than a piece of metal:" Nunavut community gets its first ambulance

The summer sealift typically brings everything from house wares to heavy equipment to Pond Inlet. But this year, on Aug. 28, the ship dropped off something the North Baffin community of about 1,600 has never had before: an ambulance. Ice floats past a cargo ship and the hamlet of Pond Inlet, Nunavut, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld