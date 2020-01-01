Canada's first babies of the new year born seconds after midnight

Amelie Bouchard, right, and Marc-Andre Baillargeon, left, pose with their newborn baby Henri in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. In Quebec, baby Henri made his appearance at a Laval hospital just 32 seconds into the New Year, according to l'Hopital de la Cite-de-la-Sante. Father Marc-Andre Baillargeon admitted he'd been "watching the clocks" in the hospital after doctors decided to perform a C-section at around 11:30 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Marc-Andre Baillargeon