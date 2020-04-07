'It needs to be done:' Staff keep Iqaluit school breakfast program going

Bev Netusil, right, and Amanda Larkin help prepare bags of food for a breakfast program as they volunteer in Iqaluit, Nunavut, in this recent handout photo. A group of school staff in Iqaluit have banded together to ensure that schoolchildren in this northern capital don't go hungry because of closed schools. In a territory with some of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country, they're continuing to provide breakfasts to their students even if they're not running classes. "Some kids really rely on it," said Jason Rochon, a Grade 3-4 student support worker at Joamie Ilinniarvik School. "Every day, it's getting bigger and bigger." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Jason Rochon