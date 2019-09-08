Toronto police say the man charged with murder in the death of a woman in April was the victim's husband.
Officers responded to a medical call at a home in the city's east-end on the morning of April 3, where they found 40-year-old Chiou-Shuang (Susan) Cheng dead.
Her death was deemed suspicious, and homicide investigators helped out with the probe.
Police say her 53-year-old husband was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder.
He appeared in court Saturday afternoon.
The initial police statement did not state whether the victim and suspect knew each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.