TORONTO - Police say a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after three people — including an infant — were struck by a car in a Toronto parking lot.
They say they received a call shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a crash in midtown.
Police allege a 75-year-old woman was driving her Toyota in the parking lot when she struck the three pedestrians.
They say a 35-year-old woman was pinned underneath the vehicle, but freed by emergency responders and taken to hospital.
Police say the other woman and the infant she was pushing in a stroller were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.