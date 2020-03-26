Science needed to combat disinformation in COVID fight: Champagne

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on March 9, 2020. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he and his G7 counterparts are concerned about the spread of disinformation in the COVID-19 fight, and that international allies need to rely on science to make proper decision. The comments came in a wide-ranging interview with The Canadian Press on the global challenges to fighting the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld