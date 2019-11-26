WHITBY, Ont. - Police east of Toronto say a 24-year-old man has died and another driver has minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision overnight.
Durham regional police say the crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Cochrane and Dundas streets in Whitby, Ont.
The victim was driving westbound in a blue Subaru when he collided with a Dodge Caravan that was turning left onto Cochrane.
Police say the collision dislodged the Subaru's gas tank, which then caught fire and landed on a private property nearby.
They're withholding the victim's identity at the request of his family.
They say speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, but there's no word on charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.
