HURON COUNTY, Ont. - A man from Listowel, Ont. has been charged in a crash that killed a 55-year-old man.
Provincial police say the collision took place on July 16 in Huron County.
Police allege the man drove a pickup truck into the path of a dump truck.
The dump truck driver, 55-year-old Paul Douglas, died as a result of the crash.
Police arrested a 24-year-old man earlier this month.
He is charged with one count of careless driving causing death.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.
