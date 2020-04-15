Vicki Kap is seen in this undated handout photo. Vicki Kap's family thought she had a cold but less than two days after arriving in hospital she was placed on a ventilator and died of COVID-19. Her daughter, Jody Brouwer, said Kap, 75, started having trouble breathing before being taken by ambulance to a hospital in Sarnia, Ont., where she would spend a week before dying in the intensive care unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO *MANDATORY CREDIT*