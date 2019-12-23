WINDSOR, Ont. - Three people are facing charges after an alleged fraud in Windsor, Ont.
City police say they received a report from a local car dealership on Friday about a prospective lease that was set to close that day.
They allege someone used a fraudulent driver's license to arrange the lease.
Police arrested a suspect at the dealership and two other people in a vehicle parked nearby.
Two women and one man from London, Ont., are now facing charges in the case, including fraud over $5,000.
Police say they're still investigating the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.
