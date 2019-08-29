TORONTO - The publisher of a free Toronto newspaper that promoted hatred against Jews and women is expected to be sentenced today.
The prosecution wants 77-year-old LeRoy St. Germaine jailed for six months.
St. Germaine was found guilty in January of two hate counts but sentencing has been delayed repeatedly.
A week ago, the editor of Your Ward News was given a one-year term.
The judge said he would have given James Sears a stiffer sentence had the law had allowed.
The judge said the publication promoted hate to a large audience, both in print and online.
