Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a commercial property and left a photocopy of his face behind.
Police say they were called to the property on Friday for a break and enter in the city's north end.
They say a man illegally entered the commercial property and ate some food, leaving the remains behind.
It is believed the man also took a photocopy of his face and left it inside the property before leaving.
Investigators say they have released the photocopy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.