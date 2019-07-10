ASHFIELD-COLBORNE-WAWANOSH, Ont. - Provincial police say a 30-year-old woman has been charged after a toddler fell out of a moving van on Tuesday.
OPP say they responded to a residence in Auburn, Ont., where they located a two-year-old who had serious but non-life threatening injuries.
They say the child was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Police say investigators determined that the woman was driving a van with several passengers and that the child fell out through the rear hatch of the vehicle and onto the road.
They say the woman was arrested for impaired driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.