A report by the Humane Society International/Canada says better fire protection is needed in barns to stop the cruel deaths of tens of thousands of farm animals each year. Here's a list of which animals died most often in barn fires between 2015 and 2019.
Chickens: 551,261
Pigs: At least 109,081
Ducks: 54,011
Turkeys: 12,979
Cows: At least 10,010
Sheep: 1,871
Goatsand pygmy goats: At least 1,449
Horsesand ponies: 199
Boars: 140
Exotic animals, fish,cats, dogs, rabbits, quails,guinea fowls, oxen,golden pheasants, alpacas, donkeys, roosters, llamas: 426
Unidentified: 133
Source: Humane Society International/Canada
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 10, 2020
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version referred to the Humane Society of Canada.